Ronaldo Wins FIFA Player Of Year For 5th Time

LONDON (AP) – Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Lionel Messi as a five-time winner of FIFA’s best player award.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 23: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid CF wins The best Fifa men’s player as Diego Maradona, Gianni Infantino and Ronaldo look on during The Best FIFA Football Awards Show on October 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The Real Madrid forward was crowned player of the year on Monday at the FIFA Best ceremony at the London Palladium theater attended by runner-ups Messi and third-placed Neymar.

A second successive honor for the 32-year-old Ronaldo was expected after a season in which the Portuguese eclipsed his award counterparts in the medal stakes.

As well as Spanish league and Spanish Super Cup success, Ronaldo scored twice in the Champions League final against Juventus to win European soccer’s elite competition for the third time in four seasons.

FIFA has shifted its award ceremony from its usual January slot to October so players are judged across a season — based on the typical European schedule — rather than the calendar year.

