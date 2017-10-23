Stephen Jones: “More Than Likely” Rush Is Backup QB For Rest Of Season

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – A day after the Dallas Cowboys activated Cooper Rush for his first career NFL game – the Central Michigan product may now backup Dak Prescott for the foreseeable future.

Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones told the G-BAG Nation on 105.3 The Fan on Monday that Rush is “more than likely” going to be the backup quarterback for the rest of the 2017 season.

“You don’t ever say it’s permanent or forever. I certainly think we’re getting more and more confidence in Cooper,” Jones said. “We’re very fortunate to have Kellen on this roster as well. He does so many good things for Dak and Cooper. He’s very unselfish and he’s almost coach like. (He) reminds me a lot of coach Garrett in the ways he goes about his work. But I do think Cooper is ready for this number two spot and he’ll continue to get more and more reps in practice. Certainly, we need to bring him along and develop him.”

With the Cowboys up 40-10 in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the 49ers, Garret was able to get his rookie quarterback’s feet wet in an NFL regular season game.

Rush’s first career pass went to fellow rookie Ryan Switzer for two yards and he added 13 yards on two carries.