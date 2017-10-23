Students Miss School After Teacher Posts ‘I’m Buying A Gun’

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (AP) – A suburban Pittsburgh school district says a teacher’s Facebook post about “buying a gun” caused parents to keep about 60 students home from school or pick them up early from an elementary school Friday.

KDKA reports students at Moore Elementary in the Brentwood School District were also kept inside and borough police were notified.

The post said, “I’m going shopping sat. Who wants to go. I’m buying a gun. Watch out world. Hahahaha.”

The district isn’t identifying the staffer who posted the comment or saying what might happen to him or her.

The district promised to inform parents of the results of an investigation that was continuing Monday.

