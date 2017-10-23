Target Says Customers Want To Pause The ‘Christmas Creep’

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Target Says Customers Want To Pause The ‘Christmas Creep’

Filed Under: Christmas, Holidays, Shopping, Target, Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (AP) – Target says customers want it to pause the “Christmas creep.” It says it wants to be more in tune with customers’ mindset, so it plans to ease in holiday promotions this year while better recognizing Thanksgiving.

The retailer’s holiday plans also include a new e-gift service, adding kiosks that focus on impulse presents mainly under $15, and launching a wallet feature to its app. It’s also offering more weekend deals since shoppers do more holiday buying then.

While all retailers need to worry about online growth and the expansion of Amazon, Target is spending $7 billion over three years to remodel old stores, open small ones in cities and college towns and offer faster delivery for online orders. It’s also been refreshing its store brands and trying to be more convenient to shoppers. Eight of Target’s new brands will be available for the first time this holiday season.

The company is expanding its marketing focus and increasing its holiday marketing budget compared to a year ago.

For November, Target will keep Thanksgiving signs and displays at the entrances and its marketing will play up Thanksgiving meal preparation and entertaining for shoppers. “They want us to pause, and be really intentional and recognize Thanksgiving,” said Rick Gomez, Target’s chief marketing officer. “What they don’t want us to do is go right into Christmas. So, we are going to respect that.”

As it eases into the later holidays, the company isn’t repeating the “Ten Days of Deals” strategy, which it had for two seasons in a row. Instead, it’s increasing weekend deals starting Nov. 11. Gomez says customers are shopping on the weekend twice as much as they are during weekdays.

Target’s also focusing on convenience. A new service on Target’s website lets people click on a GiftNow button for products to send an e-gift. That lets the recipient know, and the person can change the color or size or choose something entirely different — all before anything is shipped. In its stores, Target is adding kiosks that cater to different kinds of shoppers. They include items like fluffy slippers or beauty products.

As it works to play catch-up in some online services. Target is now shipping online orders from 1,400 stores, up from 1,000 a year ago. Fifty percent of orders shipped from stores arrive to customers’ homes in two days, the company said.

It’s also offering curbside pickup for online customers at 50 stores in the Minneapolis area. The items include not only groceries but also other products like toys and electronics. Competitor Walmart, meanwhile, has 1,000 stores that offer curbside pickup for online shoppers buying groceries as well as certain seasonal items. It plans to double that figure next year.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch