Temperatures In DFW Riding A Roller Coaster This Week

*Yesterday High: 76; Rain 1.21”; Normal High: 76; Normal Low: 52*
- Everyone saw some welcome rain over the weekend; time to dry out this week.
- Temperatures riding a rollercoaster this week.
- NO rain for at LEAST the next 7 days.
- Strongest front of Fall season arrives LATE Thursday.
- Possible FIRST frost this weekend? It’s possible!
- 65” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Clear and comfortable. Low humidity. High: Low 80s. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Evening DRY cold front. Fair and cool. Low near 50. Wind: North 10-20 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler. High: Near 70. Wind: NNW 15-25 G30 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, continued nice with low humidity. High: Mid 70s.
Thursday: A few clouds….that’s IT! A BRIEF warm up. Late day ‘DRY’ cold front (strongest this Fall). High: Low 80s.
Friday and Saturday: Sunny and cooler. Low’s: Upper 30s-Low 40s. Highs: Low 60s.
Sunday: Sunny, continued cool and dry. High: Mid 60s.