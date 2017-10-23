Temperatures In DFW Riding A Roller Coaster This Week

By Dan Brounoff
*Yesterday High: 76; Rain 1.21”; Normal High: 76; Normal Low: 52*

  • Everyone saw some welcome rain over the weekend; time to dry out this week.
  • Temperatures riding a rollercoaster this week.
  • NO rain for at LEAST the next 7 days.
  • Strongest front of Fall season arrives LATE Thursday.
  • Possible FIRST frost this weekend? It’s possible!
  • 65” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Clear and comfortable. Low humidity. High: Low 80s. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Evening DRY cold front. Fair and cool. Low near 50. Wind: North 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler. High: Near 70. Wind: NNW 15-25 G30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, continued nice with low humidity. High: Mid 70s.

Thursday: A few clouds….that’s IT! A BRIEF warm up. Late day ‘DRY’ cold front (strongest this Fall). High: Low 80s.

Friday and Saturday: Sunny and cooler. Low’s: Upper 30s-Low 40s. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, continued cool and dry. High: Mid 60s.

