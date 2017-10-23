With Possible Injury For Bailey, Cowboys To Audition Kickers

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN/AP) – Forced into emergency kicking duties after Dan Bailey went down with a right groin injury in the second half, Cowboys safety Jeff Heath made two of three extra points in the Cowboys’ 40-10 victory over the 49ers on Sunday.

It was a historic performance for Heath, who hadn’t kicked in a game since high school. He became the first non-kicker or punter to make multiple extra points in a game since former Houston linebacker and current Packers GM Ted Thompson made four in 1980.

Heath had to make his from the more difficult distance of 33 yards — 13 yards longer than PATs were back then.

“Jeff Heath stepped in there and did a really nice job for us,” said Garrett.

On Monday, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the team would be bringing in kickers this week for possible tryouts.

The Cowboys coach would not speculate on an injury timetable for Dan Bailey. “We’ll just find out more today and see how he’s doing,” said Garrett.

Heath even performed well on kickoff duties, recording two touchbacks and sending two more kicks inside the 5. His other kick went to the 13 as San Francisco’s average starting point after his kicks came at 23.4 yards from the end zone.

“The kickoffs, I didn’t even know where the ball was going to go,” he said. “My guys did really good going down and covering for me.”

