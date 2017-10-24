Breezy And Cooler Across North Texas

*Yesterday High: 84; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 76; Normal Low: 54*
- Breezy and cooler today.
- Low humidity sticks around.
- Strongest front this fall brings Canadian air to north TX late Thursday.
- A few sprinkles Friday. Highs in the 50s!
- Jackets and hats needed for high school football Fri.!
- 49” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Clear, windy and cooler. Low humidity. High: Near 70. Wind: NW 15-25, gusts up to 30 mph.
Tonight: A fair sky. Coldest night this fall ahead. Lows: 38-43. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny and continued cool. High: Upper 70s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, windy and warmer. Possible fire danger. Late evening cold front. High: Mid 80s. Wind: SSW 15-25 G30.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy and MUCH colder. A few sprinkles early. (25+ degree temperatures drop). High: Mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Morning frost in areas possible…..afternoon sunshine. Continued breezy and cool. Low’s: 30s; Highs: Upper 50s.