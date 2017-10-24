Breezy And Cooler Across North Texas

By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Cold Front, Dallas, dfw, Facebook Live, fall, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Rain, Texas, Video, Weather

*Yesterday High: 84; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 76; Normal Low: 54*

  • Breezy and cooler today.
  • Low humidity sticks around.
  • Strongest front this fall brings Canadian air to north TX late Thursday.
  • A few sprinkles Friday. Highs in the 50s!
  • Jackets and hats needed for high school football Fri.!
  • 49” above normal at DFW for 2017.


Today: Clear, windy and cooler. Low humidity. High: Near 70. Wind: NW 15-25, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: A fair sky. Coldest night this fall ahead. Lows: 38-43. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and continued cool. High: Upper 70s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, windy and warmer. Possible fire danger. Late evening cold front. High: Mid 80s. Wind: SSW 15-25 G30.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy and MUCH colder. A few sprinkles early. (25+ degree temperatures drop). High: Mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Morning frost in areas possible…..afternoon sunshine. Continued breezy and cool. Low’s: 30s; Highs: Upper 50s.

More from Dan Brounoff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch