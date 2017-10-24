Cabin Smoke On Dallas-Bound Flight Forces Emergency Landing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A commercial airline flight bound for Dallas with more than 80 people on board had to return to an Alabama airport because of smoke in the passenger cabin.
A spokesperson for American Airlines said American Eagle flight 5723, operated by Mesa Airlines, departed without issue on Tuesday morning but had to turn around after the pilot reported smoke.
The plane returned to the airport at 6:40 a.m. after only 11 minutes in the air. Passengers got off the aircraft on the tarmac before being taken inside the terminal.
No injuries are being reported.
The twin-engine Bombardier CRJ-900 was carrying 79 passengers and four crew members.
