Historic Microchip Prototype May Auction For $400,000 In Dallas

By Kelli Wiese
Filed Under: cell phones, computers, Craig Kissick, Heritage Auctions, Jack Kilby, Microchip, prototype, Tom Yeargan

DALLAS (KRLD) – Heritage Auctions says technology that changed the world is up for auction in Dallas.

A historic microchip prototype built by Texas Instruments is expected to fetch $400, 000 at Heritage Auctions’ Nature and Science Auction in Dallas on November 4th.

heritage auctions Historic Microchip Prototype May Auction For $400,000 In Dallas

Microchip Prototype (Heritage Auctions)

“The integrated circuit was built by Texas Instruments in 1958,” Heritage Auction Nature and Science Director Craig Kissick says.

Tom Yeargan was a technician who worked with Texas Instruments engineer Jack Kilby. Kilby’s design earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics. Kilby mentioned Yeargan’s name during his speech for winning the Nobel Prize.

heritage signed Historic Microchip Prototype May Auction For $400,000 In Dallas

Microchip Prototype (Heritage Auctions)

“This is a germanium wafer with some wires coming off it. It has a silicon chip,” Kissick says.

The microchip is one of the early prototypes that led to the creation of the modern integrated circuit. In turn, the semiconductor technology became the basis for cell phones and personal computers.

The Yeargan family decided to auction the chip off and hope it will be put on display.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More from Kelli Wiese
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch