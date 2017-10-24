Historic Microchip Prototype May Auction For $400,000 In Dallas

DALLAS (KRLD) – Heritage Auctions says technology that changed the world is up for auction in Dallas.

A historic microchip prototype built by Texas Instruments is expected to fetch $400, 000 at Heritage Auctions’ Nature and Science Auction in Dallas on November 4th.

“The integrated circuit was built by Texas Instruments in 1958,” Heritage Auction Nature and Science Director Craig Kissick says.

Tom Yeargan was a technician who worked with Texas Instruments engineer Jack Kilby. Kilby’s design earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics. Kilby mentioned Yeargan’s name during his speech for winning the Nobel Prize.

“This is a germanium wafer with some wires coming off it. It has a silicon chip,” Kissick says.

The microchip is one of the early prototypes that led to the creation of the modern integrated circuit. In turn, the semiconductor technology became the basis for cell phones and personal computers.

The Yeargan family decided to auction the chip off and hope it will be put on display.

