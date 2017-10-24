Mobile Mammogram Clinic Coming To North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas women who need to get a mammogram but put it off for financial reasons, no longer have to worry about that.
Thanks to funds donated from Chi Omega Christmas Market, the mammograms and health screenings are traveling to the uninsured women in our community by way of a mobile clinic.
Hundreds of women will have access to preventive healthcare this fall: mammograms, clinical breast exams and pap tests.
The mobile clinic is now traveling to locations in Tarrant, Ellis, Erath, Hood, Johnson, Navarro, Parker, Somervell and Wise counties.
It brings specialized cancer expertise to those who wouldn’t otherwise have access to these important services. Most services are provided at no cost, no matter when you were diagnosed.
For more information, to see the recurring schedule or to make an appointment, click here.