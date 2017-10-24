Documents Believed To Be Lost In Holocaust Go On Display In US

Filed Under: Holocaust, jewish, Jewish History, Nazis, New York's YIVO Institute for Jewish Research, World War II

NEW YORK (AP) — The American public is getting a chance to view newly discovered Jewish documents that had been presumed destroyed during the Holocaust.

gettyimages 865914346 Documents Believed To Be Lost In Holocaust Go On Display In US

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 24: YIVO unveils lost Jewish documents thought to have been destroyed during the Holocaust on October 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for YIVO Institute for Jewish Research)

Ten documents brought over from Lithuania went on display Tuesday at New York’s YIVO Institute for Jewish Research, which is working with the Lithuanian government to archive the 170,000-page collection.

The documents were hidden to protect them from the Nazis during World War II. They resurfaced during a move in 2016, and YIVO confirmed their significance this year.

gettyimages 865914264 Documents Believed To Be Lost In Holocaust Go On Display In US

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 24: YIVO unveils lost Jewish documents thought to have been destroyed during the Holocaust on October 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for YIVO Institute for Jewish Research)

The wide-ranging collection includes manuscripts by famous Yiddish writers, religious writings, poetry and record books of shuls and yeshivas. There are letters by Sholem Aleichem, whose writings inspired the “Fiddler on the Roof” character Tevye, and a Yiddish postcard written by the artist Marc Chagall in 1935.

Another major cache of historical artifacts was found in the church in 1991.

gettyimages 865914050 Documents Believed To Be Lost In Holocaust Go On Display In US

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 24: YIVO unveils lost Jewish documents thought to have been destroyed during the Holocaust on October 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for YIVO Institute for Jewish Research)

“The troves discovered in Lithuania are the most important body of material in Jewish history and culture to be unearthed in more than half a century, since the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls,” said David Fishman, professor of Jewish history at The Jewish Theological Seminary, who went to Lithuania in July to evaluate the documents.

They are “startlingly large in volume, and remarkably diverse in character and subject matter,” Fishman said. “All of East European Jewish life passes through your eyes. It will take researchers many years to digest and analyze these documents.”

Highlights of the Manhattan exhibition, which can be seen by appointment until January, include a 1751 astronomy manuscript with descriptions and drawings of the solar system and an 1883 Russian censor’s copy of a theatrical poem by Abraham Goldfaden, founder of the modern Yiddish theater.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)c

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch