Police Release New Surveillance Video In Death Of Garland Woman

GARLAND (CBS11) – Murdered in her front yard, Garland Police released new surveillance video they are hoping will help solve the mysterious shooting death of a 20-year-old woman.

Investigators said Jocelyn Marlen Sarabia was returning home from work when someone shot her before she could get inside.

“I’m still in shock,” said Alexia Guerrero, Jocelyn’s step sister. “For me, I feel like I’m still going to walk into her room and I’m going to find her.”

The shooting happened Friday at around 1:30 a.m.

New video appears to show two men running as a car follows the subject.

Police believe everyone in the video could be involved.

“What was done is done already,” said Guerrero. “We can’t do nothing about it. She will not come back. But I’d ask them why they did it?”

It is the same question police have right now.

“It’s a baffling case from all angles,” Said Lt. Pedro Barineau with Garland Police.

Lt. Barineau said investigators first thought Jocelyn may have been followed and the men tried to rob her.

“The fact that nothing was taken, makes us look at the fact that, was this personal?” questioned Lt. Barineau.

While the motive is not clear for anyone, Jocelyn’s death brings into focus the void she is leaving in her family and the dreams that now go unfulfilled.

Police said anyone who wants to stay anonymous can call Garland Crime Stoppers at 972.272.8477.

The viewing for Jocelyn is Wednesday at the Hughes Family Tribute Center, 9700 Webb Chapel Road in Dallas, from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Her funeral is Thursday at St. Monica Catholic Church, 9933 Midway Road in Dallas, at 1:00 p.m.