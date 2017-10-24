Police Hope Home Surveillance Video Will Help Catch Garland Killers

GARLAND (KRLD) – Police are hoping newly released video will help catch the killers of a Garland woman.

Police say 20-year-old Jocelyn Sarabia-Marlon had just gotten off work when she was shot dead outside her home, about a block away from Hillside Academy on October 20.

Detectives have been unable to find any witnesses who saw the killing, though several heard gunshots.

Garland police Lieutenant Pedro Barineau says there are two videos that he says clearly shows the suspects. “It shows the suspects vehicle, as well as two suspects running along side it. The vehicle stops, backs up into the driveway. It looks like a Nissan, possibly an Altima.”

The other video shows two people talking to Sarabia-Marlon, and then minutes later running from the scene.

Barineau says detectives are still trying to figure out a motive for the murder. “We don’t know if the two followed the victim home or were at the scene. We do know that it did not appear that anything was taken from the woman, but that doesn’t mean the men didn’t try to rob her.”