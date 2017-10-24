Cowboys Sign Kicker Mike Nugent To Replace Bailey

By Josh Clark

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – The Cowboys have signed kicker Mike Nugent to replace the injured Dan Bailey, according to 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the club released defensive end Damontre’ Moore.

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 23: Mike Nugent #2 of the Cincinnati Bengals kicks a 49-yard field goal in the second half of their game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 23, 2014 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Nugent has converted nearly 81% of his field goal attempts throughout his entire 12-year career. He most recently kicked for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016 before being cut in favor of Randy Bullock.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett told media members on Monday that he expected Bailey to be out at least a couple weeks with a right groin injury.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest updates.

