They May Look Fuzzy And Cute, But Don’t Touch Them

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) — They’re fuzzy and venomous. But experts say Asp Caterpillars are in abundance this time of year and they warn their bites are very painful.

Seamus Ehrhard from the Fort Worth Zoo says in some cases the bite is worse than a bee sting.

Ehrhard said, “Around this time of year they tend to be pretty prevalent because they leave their little caterpillar stage and they try to pupate and turn into a cocoon before they turn into a full-fledged moth over winter.”

He added the bite can cause temporary pain that can last 5 minutes or up to 12 hours.

In most cases the bites are treated with ice and by taking antihistamines.

Ehrhard said if someone gets an adverse reaction they should seek medical attention quickly.

He said, “If you just graze it it might start burning and you might have a couple of red dots, but if you get it caught between your fingers then it’s pretty bad.”

The best advice given is to stay away from them if you spot one.

Experts say the peak season for Asp Caterpillars is now in the fall and in the beginning of summer.