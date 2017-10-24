Wife Of Assistant Principal Arrested Last Week Charged With Endangering A Child

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – The wife of the Mesquite ISD assistant principal arrested for sexual assault of a child last week, has also been arrested.
On Monday, October 23, Brandy Langle, 36, was charged with one count of endangering a child.
Police said the charge is related to the case against James Langle.
James Langle, 37, is currently employed by Mesquite ISD as an assistant principal at Vanston Middle School but is on administrative leave.
The alleged crime involved a family member and did not occur on school property, police said.