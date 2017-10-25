CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Abilene Police Investigate Prescription Drug Abuse At Middle School

Filed Under: Abilene Texas, Administrative leave, Employees, Madison Middle School, Prescription Drugs, teachers

ABILENE (AP) — Two teachers and two other school employees have been put on administrative leave as police investigate alleged prescription drug abuse linked to a middle school.

Abilene police on Tuesday announced an investigation involving Madison Middle School. On October 18th, a school resource officer received reports concerning alleged drug-related incidents and contacted police.

Abilene, TX

Investigators say two teachers who were in a relationship acknowledged using illegal drugs and implicated a teacher’s aide.

Abilene police spokesman Rick Tomlin says in a separate case, two middle school students allegedly sold prescription pills provided by a cafeteria worker. Police didn’t immediately announce any arrests.

Abilene Independent School District Superintendent David Young later said four staffers, including two teachers, were put on administrative leave amid an internal investigation. Names of the employees weren’t released.

