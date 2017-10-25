NFL: Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers on 105.3 The Fan | Dallas Cowboys News | Live Game BlogListen Live Online in DFW | Win $5,000 Play: Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool 

Not At Home? Amazon Wants To Come In And Drop Off Packages

Filed Under: Amazon, Amazon Key, Amazon.com, Delivery, delivery service, home delivery, package delivery

NEW YORK (AP) — Would you let a stranger in your house to drop off a package? Amazon is hoping so.

The online retailer will launch a service next month called Amazon Key that would allow delivery people to walk into your home to drop off a box when you’re not there.

amazon 186224734 Not At Home? Amazon Wants To Come In And Drop Off Packages

An employee prepares an order at an Amazon Fulfillment Center. (credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Those that want the service would first have to buy a camera and a Wi-Fi connected lock from the Seattle company that starts at $250. Shoppers can then select in-home delivery on the Amazon app. When the delivery person shows up, the camera starts recording and the door unlocks.

Rival Walmart is currently testing a similar service in California’s Silicon Valley, which lets delivery people drop off packages.

Amazon.com Inc. says its service will be available in 37 cities on November 8.

