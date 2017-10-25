Amber Alert Issued For Missing 6-Month-Old Girl

LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Lake Worth Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 6-month-old girl.

Aryana Creech was last seen around 9:45 Tuesday night near Loop 820 and Azle Avenue.

Police tell us the child’s mom picked up a male friend from a McDonald’s on North Main Street in Fort Worth.

The man, identified by police as David Alan Derleth, began arguing with the woman, and at Loop 820, the mom got out of the car and tried to get the child out as well. Before she could, the suspect took off.

Police tell us he was last seen driving a 2013 White Nissan Rogue with Texas License plate BPD 2016.

He has not been seen nor heard from since.

Officers tell us they don’t have a current address for the suspect. The mom lives in Saginaw.

There was no evidence drugs or alcohol were involved, police said.

The Amber Alert was issued out of concern over the fact the two were arguing and the child is not his, a detective said.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS 11 News and CBSDFW.com for the latest information.