Kaufman County Youth Baseball Coach Arrested For Sex Abuse Of A Child

Kaufman County (CBS 11) – The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating allegations of child sexual abuse.
An individual reported that his former baseball coach, Edward Mann had sexually abused him over the span of a couple of years while playing youth baseball in Able Springs in Kaufman county.
Kaufman County Investigators searched Mann’s home and the Ables Springs Fire Department and seized electronics and other digital media. Mann was arrested at his home for sex abuse of child and is currently in custody at the Kaufman County Jail on $25,000 bond.
Edward Mann is also the Fire Chief of the Ables Springs Volunteer Fire Department and has also been a youth league baseball coach in Terrell and a volunteer Athletic Trainer with Terrell High School. Investigators are working to identify any other possible victims or those who may have information that could help in this investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to the Kaufman County Sherriff’s Department at 972-932-9735 or a tip may be submitted to Kaufman County Crime Stoppers: (877) TIPS-KCC (847-7522) or http://www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org