Kaufman County Youth Baseball Coach Arrested For Sex Abuse Of A Child

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Kaufman County Youth Baseball Coach Arrested For Sex Abuse Of A Child

Filed Under: terrell, Child sexual abuse, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Youth Baseball, Edward Mann

Kaufman County (CBS 11) – The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating allegations of child sexual abuse.

An individual reported that his former baseball coach, Edward Mann had sexually abused him over the span of a couple of years while playing youth baseball in Able Springs in Kaufman county.

edward framklin mann Kaufman County Youth Baseball Coach Arrested For Sex Abuse Of A Child

Kaufman County Investigators searched Mann’s home and the Ables Springs Fire Department and seized electronics and other digital media. Mann was arrested at his home for sex abuse of child and is currently in custody at the Kaufman County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Edward Mann is also the Fire Chief of the Ables Springs Volunteer Fire Department and has also been a youth league baseball coach in Terrell and a volunteer Athletic Trainer with Terrell High School. Investigators are working to identify any other possible victims or those who may have information that could help in this investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to the Kaufman County Sherriff’s Department at 972-932-9735 or a tip may be submitted to Kaufman County Crime Stoppers: (877) TIPS-KCC (847-7522) or http://www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch