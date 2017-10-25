2 Men Found Dead In Work Van In Collin County

LUCAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were found deceased in a work van in Lucas on Wednesday eventing.

Five first responders who arrived to the scene were sent to Medical City Plano aver being overcome by fumes from the vehicle.

By 7:45 p.m. they had all been released from the hospital.

The Collin County deputy first on the scene opened the door to check on the men who he found to be deceased, and was overcome by the fumes and taken to a local hospital with respiratory issues.

He is in stable condition.

Four Lucas fire fighters were also affected by the fumes from the van and taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

Fire units have geared up in hazmat suits and are planning to pull the bodies from the van..

The Collin County Sheriff’s Department said it appears the van rolled to a stop in the cul-de-sac off Thunder Bay Drive and Enchanted Way.

At the vehicle, the Wylie Fire Department tested the vehicle and no chemical fumes were detected.

Firefighters think they may have dissipated when deputy left door to the van open.

They also think deputy may have inhaled most of the fumes when he opened the door.