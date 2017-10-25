CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Murder Suspect Disappears After Judge Orders Removal Of GPS Monitor

Filed Under: Austin Police, Judge Tamara Needles, Kevin Waguespack, Murder, Suspect Wanted, US Marshals

AUSTIN (AP) — A murder suspect is being sought for failing to appear for a court hearing after a state district judge granted a request to have the suspect’s GPS monitoring bracelet removed.

Last April Judge Tamara Needles granted Kevin Waguespack’s request to have his GPS bracelet removed to improve his chances of landing a job.

Waguespack had been released from jail after posting a $250,000 bond. He’s accused in the 2015 death of his live-in girlfriend. An arrest affidavit says Waguespack called 911 and admitted killing the woman.

Needles had requested feedback from a prosecutor but made her decision before receiving a response.

The Judge declined to comment on her decision.

The U.S. Marshals Service is seeking Kevin Waguespack after he didn’t appear last week for an Austin hearing.

 

