President Trump Visits Dallas For Hurricane Briefing, Fundraiser

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – President Donald Trump arrived at Dallas Love Field around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

He’s in town for GOP fundraisers including a roundtable discussion at the Belo Mansion and a dinner.

The President will also be briefed on progress regarding hurricane relief.

Trump will receive a briefing Wednesday on recovery efforts following powerful hurricanes that struck Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The meeting comes a day after the Senate sent the president a $36.5 billion measure to help areas that have been ravaged by hurricanes and wildfires. Trump is expected to sign the bill soon.

The White House has said a subsequent disaster aid request will cost tens of billions of dollars, and that Congress should consider spending cuts to finance it.

While in Dallas, Trump will also raise money for his joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee.

The private event with 200 guests is expected to raise $4 million.

Governor Greg Abbott was the only elected leader to greet the President when Air Force One landed.

Neither Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings or Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins were there.

A crowd of several dozen supporters were there and the president walked over and shook hands and took a few photos for several minutes.

President Trump held up a poster someone brought saying they “played hooky” from school to meet the President.

