CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

President Trump Visits Dallas For Hurricane Briefing, Fundraiser

Filed Under: Air Force One, Dallas Love Field, GOP fundraiser, Governor Greg Abbott, President Donald Trump

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – President Donald Trump arrived at Dallas Love Field around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

capture 20171025 152405 President Trump Visits Dallas For Hurricane Briefing, Fundraiser

President Trump in Dallas (CBS11)

He’s in town for GOP fundraisers including a roundtable discussion at the Belo Mansion and a dinner.

The President will also be briefed on progress regarding hurricane relief.

Trump will receive a briefing Wednesday on recovery efforts following powerful hurricanes that struck Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The meeting comes a day after the Senate sent the president a $36.5 billion measure to help areas that have been ravaged by hurricanes and wildfires. Trump is expected to sign the bill soon.

The White House has said a subsequent disaster aid request will cost tens of billions of dollars, and that Congress should consider spending cuts to finance it.

While in Dallas, Trump will also raise money for his joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee.

The private event with 200 guests is expected to raise $4 million.

Governor Greg Abbott was the only elected leader to greet the President when Air Force One landed.

71dd91048191475eb861c5ed1d906eec President Trump Visits Dallas For Hurricane Briefing, Fundraiser

President Trump and Gov. Abbott (CBS11)

Neither Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings or Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins were there.

A crowd of several dozen supporters were there and the president walked over and shook hands and took a few photos for several minutes.

capture 20171025 152716 President Trump Visits Dallas For Hurricane Briefing, Fundraiser

President Trump visits Dallas (CBS11)

President Trump held up a poster someone brought saying they “played hooky” from school to meet the President.

capture 20171025 152833 President Trump Visits Dallas For Hurricane Briefing, Fundraiser

President Trump visits Dallas (CBS11)

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch