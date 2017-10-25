Two Republican Senators Denounce President Trump

Two Republican senators are blistering President Donald Trump with criticism.
Jeff Flake of Arizona says he will not be “complicit” with Trump and has announced his surprise retirement.
Bob Corker of Tennessee has declared the president “debases our nation” with constant untruths and name-calling.
Corker, too, is retiring at the end of his term, and the White House is shedding no tears at the prospect of the two GOP senators’ departures.
Flake challenged his fellow senators to follow his lead, but there were few immediate signs they would.
