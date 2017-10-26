CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Andrus Nominated For Gold Glove Award

By: Josh Clark

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus is a finalist for the gold glove award, Rawlings announced Thursday.

The gold glove is voted on by managers and coaches around the league, though they are prohibited from voting for their own players. Gold Glove winners will be announced Nov. 7.

Andrus is among the American League leaders at shortstop in multiple categories: double plays turned (2nd), assists (1st) and putouts (1st). He has never won a gold glove award in his nine-year career. Andrus is up against Cleveland’s Francisco Lindor and Los Angles shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

The rest of the finalists can be seen right here.

