Big 12 Conference Will Start League Play Earlier In 2018

IRVING (AP) – The Big 12 has released its 2018 conference football schedule, and league play will get started earlier next season.

When Oklahoma plays at Iowa State next Sept. 15, it will be the third week of the regular season. That is a week earlier than the first conference games this year, and means the Sooners won’t have to wait as long to try to avenge their surprising home loss to Iowa State earlier this month.

Big 12 officials released the conference slate Thursday, nearly two months earlier than they posted the 2017 schedule last year.

The 2018 Big 12 championship game will again be played the first Saturday in December.

Texas and Oklahoma will play their Red River rivalry game at the Texas State Fair on Oct. 6, a week earlier than this year, and the Sooners will host Oklahoma State a week later next season, on Nov. 10.

