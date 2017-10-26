Fort Worth Carjacking Suspect Captured Following Brief Chase

Filed Under: attempted carjacking, Crime, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Police Department, High Speed Chase, Shooting, Texas

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – A shooting at a gas station in east Fort Worth ended with a police chase and crash early Thursday morning.

Police say officers were called to the Valero gas station in the 3900 block of East Lancaster near Oakland Boulevard around 7:00 a.m. after reports of a shooting and possible carjacking.

Investigators say an unidentified man, armed with a gun, carjacked a woman behind the wheel of a black Chevy Tahoe. During the incident, an unidentified store clerk opened fire on the suspect.

fort worth carjacking crash 1 Fort Worth Carjacking Suspect Captured Following Brief Chase

(credit: Tim Lavow/CBS 11 News)

Officials say two small children were in the vehicle, but got out before the suspect jumped in and left the scene.

Police spotted the SUV headed west on East Lancaster and pursued the suspect.

Officers followed until the Tahoe crashed into two other vehicles in the 800 block of Macon Street. The suspect ran from the wrecked truck but was caught a few blocks away.

After taking the man into custody police saw that the suspect had actually been shot. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Comments

One Comment

  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    October 26, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Just another reason to be armed.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch