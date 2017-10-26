Fort Worth Carjacking Suspect Captured Following Brief Chase

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – A shooting at a gas station in east Fort Worth ended with a police chase and crash early Thursday morning.

Police say officers were called to the Valero gas station in the 3900 block of East Lancaster near Oakland Boulevard around 7:00 a.m. after reports of a shooting and possible carjacking.

Investigators say an unidentified man, armed with a gun, carjacked a woman behind the wheel of a black Chevy Tahoe. During the incident, an unidentified store clerk opened fire on the suspect.

Officials say two small children were in the vehicle, but got out before the suspect jumped in and left the scene.

Police spotted the SUV headed west on East Lancaster and pursued the suspect.

Officers followed until the Tahoe crashed into two other vehicles in the 800 block of Macon Street. The suspect ran from the wrecked truck but was caught a few blocks away.

After taking the man into custody police saw that the suspect had actually been shot. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. His condition is unknown.