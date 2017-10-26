Large Benbrook Home Destroyed By Fire

BENBROOK (CBEDFW.COM) – Chopper 11 was over a large two-alarm structure fire in Benbrook Thursday afternoon. Flames could be seen rising from a large home in the 4900 block of Corriente Lane in Benbrook.
High winds could be seen blowing heavy, dense smoke as fire officials worked to douse flames at the 7,800 square foot home. Tarrant County assessed the value of the home in 2017 at $1.67M.
As Chopper 11 arrived on the scene most of the second floor of the home was engulfed in flames.
There is no word yet regarding a cause or if there have been any injuries.
This is a breaking story. More details soon.