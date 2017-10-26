North Texas Police Searching For Serial Wallet Thief

GRAPEVINE (KRLD) – Police in several North Texas cities are searching for a thief who is targeting women as they dine at a local restaurant chain.

“Full wallets have been stolen from purses at La Madeleine restaurants in Grapevine, Plano and Irving that we know of,” explained Grapevine police spokesperson Amanda McNew.

According to McNew, it usually takes less then an hour for a woman to begin using stolen credit cards from the purses. The crook’s purchases of choice seem to be high-end electronics and handbags.

“The cards are often being used, or attempted to be used, while they’re [victims] still dining in the restaurant,” McNew said.

Police say all of the stolen purses were hanging on the back of the victim’s chair and since the thief approached from the back they went completely unnoticed. McNew does not believe the thief has any connection to La Madeleine restaurants.

All of the thefts happened between August 18 and 24.

Anyone with information about the thefts or the suspect in the video seen using the stolen credit cards is asked to call Grapevine police at 817-410-8127.