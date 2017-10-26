Pennsylvania Girl, 1, Died From Elephant Tranquilizer Accident

Filed Under: carfentanil, drug, Drug Overdose, Elephant, Facebook, girl dies, heroin, overdose, Pennsylvania, tranquilizer
A female elephant feeds her cub in the early morning hours in the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy. (Photo credit ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — A 1-year-old Pittsburgh-area girl’s sudden death in August resulted from accidental exposure to carfentanil, an elephant tranquilizer sometimes mixed with heroin.

The Allegheny County medical examiner says the drug was found in the system of Au’Driana Cohen.

The girl was found unresponsive August 6 at a home in McKees Rocks. Her mother has posted on Facebook that a baby sitter was watching the girl when she overdosed.

County police are still investigating the death. They have yet to identify or charge anybody in connection with the girl’s death.

The medical examiner has ruled the girl was accidentally exposed to the drug, which is far more potent than heroin. Even tiny amounts of carfentanil can be lethal.

The girl would have turned 2 this week.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch