Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Down 3 Cents Per Gallon

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices across Texas declined 3 cents per gallon this week as nationwide prices held steady.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was an average $2.23 per gallon. Drivers across the country are paying an average $2.46 per gallon.
The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.14 per gallon. El Paso has the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.35 per gallon.
Drivers in Dallas were seeing an average price of $2.21 when they pulled up to the pumps. Fort Worth driver were shelling out jus a bit less, paying $2.20 for a gallon of gasoline.
AAA Texas officials say gasoline prices have been falling in most markets as recovery continues from Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall August 25 in South Texas.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)