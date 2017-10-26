Southwest Airlines Beats 3Q Profit Forecasts

DALLAS (AP) – Southwest Airlines is reporting third-quarter earnings of $503 million, which was better than expected on Wall Street in a quarter in which hurricanes created travel havoc for thousands of Americans.
The Dallas carrier’s profit was 84 cents per share, or 88 cents when one-time charges are removed, which is a penny better than industry analysts had predicted, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $5.27 billion, just shy of expectations.
Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. edged lower before the opening bell Thursday.
