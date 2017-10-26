Tasha’s KRLD To Do List October 26-29, 2017

You can go “Ick”-or-Treating at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History this Halloween (10/31) from 6 to 8pm. You can explore the Museum artifacts and collection items related to traditional Halloween monsters. You can also take “The Touch Box Test”: Is it dead… or alive? You can experiment with candy and your favorite sweet treats and have fun in the Halloween photo booth!

See Bram Stoker’s Dracula in 35 MM at Texas Theater Tuesday/Halloween night! (10/31)

This Friday and Saturday, October 27 & 28, 2017, will mark the final weekend of the 22nd season of Screams Halloween Theme Park. Visitors can go through all 5 haunted houses and enjoy live entertainment, Scary-Oke and lots of Halloween fun as part of their single admission price of $30 and they can go through the houses as many times as they like. To avoid the longer lines, they can purchase a Fast Pass for just $15 to cut their wait time in half. To make things even more interesting and of course terrifying, every Haunted House at Screams has a different theme.

Here is something different….an Underwater Halloween Pumpkin Carve-Off at Sea Life Grapevine. Halloween activities, October 28 and 31 include…

Underwater Pumpkin Carve-Off: It’s hard enough carving Halloween pumpkins on dry land, let alone submerged in a 160,000-gallon ocean tank surrounded by sharks, rays, sea turtles, fish and other marine life. Watch as animals get in on the action as divers compete in underwater pumpkin carve-offs. (11:30 a.m. on scheduled days.)

Sea Turtle Bobbing: Watch SEA LIFE Grapevine’s famous sea turtles bob for pumpkins in the ocean tank at Dinosaur Dive. (10:30 a.m. on scheduled days)

Trick-Or-Treat: Don your best costume on Halloween and go under the sea for trick-or-treating. Say the magic phrase after every educational talk for a sweet treat. (October 31 only. Educational talks occur throughout the day. See website for all times and details.)

Spooky Fish Trail: You’ll get quite a fright from marine life tanks decorated with Halloween décor. Be on the lookout for creepy creatures and scary fish facts.

Check out the Halloween fun 470 feet in the air at Reunion Tower today through Halloween (10/26-31). Boo with a View is a great Halloween event with costumes, spooky treats, crafts and a Monster Mash kids’ choir! There will also be a Halloween Reunion Tower light show!

The Plano Boo Bash is at the Tom Muehlenbeck Center tonight. (10/26)

Tonight in downtown Wylie it is Boo On Ballard. (10/26)

Boo Bash Fright Night is Friday Night at Duncanville Public Library. (10/27)

Halloween Nights at the Dallas Zoo is tonight through Sunday. (10/26-29)

You can Trick or Treat at Safety Town Friday at Frisco Fire Safety Town. (10/27)

There is a Halloween Party at Free Play Arcade in Arlington Friday night. (10/27)

There is also a Halloween Party and Costume Contest at the National Videogame Museum Saturday. (10/28)

The Tucker Hill Fall Family Fun Festival is Saturday in McKinney. (10/28)

There is a Halloween Cemetery Walking Tour at Greenwood Cemetery Saturday. (10/28)

See The Exorcist at the Majestic Theater Sunday. (10/29)

The Bark at the Moon Halloween Party and Canine Costume Contest is at the Foundry Sunday. (10/29)

Back by popular demand, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is selling spring-blooming bulbs that are perfect for winter planting. The ideal planting time is either late November or early December because in Texas we have to wait longer for the soil temperature to be 55 degrees or less.” Orders are open through November 20, with shipments starting in early December, just in time for perfect winter planting. Bulb purchases can be made online.

The Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship is at Sunnyland Furniture Sunday October 29.

Halsey and Charlie XCX are playing the AAC tonight. (10/25)

The Blues Traveler 30th Anniversary Tour is at the House of Blues Friday night. (10/27)

Bruno Mars is at the AAC Friday night. (10/27)

Chris Stapleton and Marty Stuart are playing the Starplex Saturday night. (10/28)

Trace Adkins is playing Billy Bob’s Saturday night. There will also be a Halloween Costume Contest! (10/28)

The 7th annual Doctor Who Day at Grapevine’s British Emporium is Sunday October 29 from noon to 4pm. This fan event will feature photo opportunities, costume contests, video screenings and more. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees can meet and mingle, pose-with-props, participate in a trivia quiz, and dress as their favorite character. Jeff Herndon, a local professor of Political Science and area expert on Doctor Who, will serve as the emcee of the event.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra: Raiders of the Lost Ark is Friday night at the Meyerson. (10/27)

The Bell Helicopter Fort Worth Alliance Air Show is this Saturday and Sunday (10/28-29). The air show’s theme is “A Tradition for the Future,” and will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. To convey this deep connection to the community, the air show includes North Texas built aircraft both flying and on display. This annual not-for-profit show is one of the largest and most successful air shows in the nation.

A Tiny House and Simple Living Jamboree is happening at Arlington Convention Center Friday through Sunday (10/27-29)

The Texas Country Reporter Festival is in Historic Downtown Waxahachie Saturday featuring “Exile”. (10/28)

Check out the Premier Gun Show this weekend at the Big Town Event Center Saturday and Sunday (10/28-29) in Mesquite.

JD Souther is at the Kessler Friday night. (10/27) Grammy-nominated JD Souther co-wrote some of the biggest hits for the Eagles, including “Best of My Love”, “Victim of Love”, “Heartache Tonight”, and “New Kid in Town”… Don Henley’s “The Heart of the Matter”…James Taylor’s “Her Town Too”… He was inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2013… one of the most celebrated songwriters of his generation.