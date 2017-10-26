Watt Shares Plan For $37 Million In Harvey Donations

HOUSTON (AP) — J.J. Watt has announced plans for how the more than $37 million he raised in the wake of Hurricane Harvey will be distributed.

The Houston Texans defensive end will divide $30.15 million of the donations between Americares, Feeding America, SBP and Save the Children.

The money will go toward rebuilding child-care centers and homes and providing food and health care to those affected by the storm.

He’ll hold onto $7 million for now and distribute it next year after his group assesses the continuing relief efforts.

Excited to share an update on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.#HoustonStrong

(Video cut off the end. Go Astros!) pic.twitter.com/PvDRVi0SGR — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 26, 2017

Watt began the fundraising campaign in the days after the storm with the goal of raising $200,000, but kept upping the target as donations poured in from more than 200,000 people.

Watt says: “You have truly shown what is possible when everyone bands together for one common cause.

While we are going to do some truly incredible things with this $37 million to make it stretch as far as possible, it is only one small step in the massive recovery effort that lies ahead.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)