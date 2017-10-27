CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM 
TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly Crash Closes Several Lanes Of EB I-30 In Downtown Dallas | Traffic 

Ashley Judd: ‘Tipping Point’ On Sexual Harassment Is Here

Filed Under: Ashley Judd, Entertainment, Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood, Movies, Sexual Harassment, Sexual Perdator, workplace

NEW YORK (AP) – Ashley Judd says the continuing flurry of allegations against Harvey Weinstein means society is at a “tipping point” on sexual harassment.

The actress added that “this will be the end of it if we decide that’s what we want” before being honored at the Women’s Media Center Awards in New York on Thursday.

Judd has been discussing her personal accusations of harassment by Weinstein in recent weeks. Judd was one of the women whose stories were included in reporting about the allegations that led to the movie mogul’s downfall. She says she feels loved, adored and supported after coming forward with her story.

Also attending the event was attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing some of Weinstein’s accusers. She says Judd has started an “important conversation nationally” and “anyone who preys on women in the workplace is on notice.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch