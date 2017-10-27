RAIN & SLEET IN NTXCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Dallas Police Arrest Suspect In Deep Ellum Sex Assault Case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say they have arrested a man they claim sexually assaulted two women last weekend in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas.

Police say an anonymous tip came into detectives that 36-year-old Jerly Graves was the man in the pictures and videos in connection with the two assaults.

jerly graves Dallas Police Arrest Suspect In Deep Ellum Sex Assault Case

(Jerley Graves. Image via Dallas Police Dept.)

According to police, Graves had outstanding traffic warrants as well as a warrant for his arrest on a forgery charge. He later gave detectives information that lead them to believe he was responsible.

Graves has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, a first degree felony, and one count of possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Dallas County jail.

Graves has a long wrap sheet that includes aggravated robbery, assault of public servant, assault causing bodily injury, and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.

Police believe Graves sexually assaulted two women, about 50 minutes apart, while they were walking home in Deep Ellum.

 

