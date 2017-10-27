Dallas Police Arrest Suspect In Deep Ellum Sex Assault Case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say they have arrested a man they claim sexually assaulted two women last weekend in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas.

Police say an anonymous tip came into detectives that 36-year-old Jerly Graves was the man in the pictures and videos in connection with the two assaults.

According to police, Graves had outstanding traffic warrants as well as a warrant for his arrest on a forgery charge. He later gave detectives information that lead them to believe he was responsible.

Graves has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, a first degree felony, and one count of possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Dallas County jail.

Graves has a long wrap sheet that includes aggravated robbery, assault of public servant, assault causing bodily injury, and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.

Police believe Graves sexually assaulted two women, about 50 minutes apart, while they were walking home in Deep Ellum.