RAIN & SLEET IN NTXCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Dallas Woman Sentenced To 10 Years In $375M Health Care Scam

Filed Under: Cynthia Stiger, Dallas, Health care, Health Care Scam, Homeless, medicaid, medicare
Photo of a courtroom gavel. (Photo by Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for her conviction in a $375 million Medicare and Medicaid scam involving some homeless people and bogus billing.

Federal prosecutors on Friday announced 52-year-old Cynthia Stiger must also repay nearly $24 million. Stiger in 2016 was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Prosecutors say Stiger is the last of seven defendants sentenced after being convicted, including a Dallas-area physician. Dr. Jacques (ZHAWK) Roy in August was sentenced to 35 years and ordered to pay $268 million in restitution.

Records show Roy and the six others certified about 11,000 Medicare beneficiaries through more than 500 home health providers between 2006 and late 2011. Authorities say in some cases homeless people were recruited as patients and medical records were falsified.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch