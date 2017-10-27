Little ‘Wonder Woman’ Braves 4 Brain Surgeries In 4 Months

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – After four surgeries in four months, a four-year-old Arlington girl is an inspiration to her own parents, but the road to reach this point as come with some dark moments and a lot of tears.

Savvy Fornal is a pint-sized “Wonder Woman” who’s battled four brain surgeries in four months.

In June, doctors found a golf ball-sized tumor in her brain. The tumor caused Savvy to lose her sight – but not her spirit.

“After she lost her vision, it was hard. We took turns crying in the corner at night… but every time we look at her getting through it with a smile, it makes it easier to be positive about it all,” said father Michael Fornal.

Savvy got her inspiration after she watched the new “Wonder Woman” movie before her first surgery. It’s her superhero strength that inspires her mother and father.

“If that were me, I would not be this way. She is amazingly strong. I’m really proud of her,” said mother Michelle Fornal.

Cook Children’s made a video of their little superhero fighting dragons and leaping into the air.

Savvy has learned to use a cane and needs medication to keep her healthy. But it’s her bright outlook that her parents say is the best healer of all.

“She adapted very well to everything that’s happened to her. She’s the one going through it. If she can be okay and be positive, we gotta be,” said Michelle Fornal.

Savvy’s neurosurgeon was able to remove most of the tumor during her last surgery. Her parents say there’s a good chance it won’t come back.

Savvy’s family set up a GoFundMe page for the her medical funds.