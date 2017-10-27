Man Going To Get Food Shot Outside Oak Cliff Apartment

CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM 
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – One man is dead after being shot outside of his apartment in Oak Cliff early Friday morning.

According to Dallas Police, a man was leaving his Southwest Oak Cliff apartment to get food for his mom and kids was shot and killed early this morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:30 am Friday at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of West Kiest near Cockrell Hill Road.

The man was taken to Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff but later died.

Crime scene and homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Police are looking to see if anyone has surveillance video that might have captured the shooting.

There is no known motive for the shooting.

