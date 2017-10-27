CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

The Redskins Offensive Line In Flux Heading Into Cowboys Game

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Jay Gruden, Mason Foster, NFL, Spencer Long, Washington Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) – The Washington Redskins will be without center Spencer Long against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and without linebacker Mason Foster for longer than that.

Long has a knee injury, and Foster is set to have surgery on his right shoulder. Coach Jay Gruden says the Redskins are expected to place Foster on injured reserve Friday.

Rookie sixth-round pick Chase Roullier will start at center. Left tackle Trent Williams (knee), right guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and right tackle Morgan Moses (sprained ankles) are all questionable.

Also questionable are cornerbacks Josh Norman (ribs), Bashaud Breeland (knee) and Fabian Moreau (hamstring), linebacker Preston Smith (groin), offensive lineman Tyler Catalina (concussion), safeties Deshazor Everett (hamstring) and Stefan McClure (hamstring and knee). Gruden expects at least Norman and Williams to play.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch