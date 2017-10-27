World Series Giving Houston Something To Cheer About

HOUSTON (CBS 11) – The World Series is heading to a city that could use something to cheer about. The Houston Astros are bringing hope to residents still recovering from the devastating floods two months ago.

Things may look normal in downtown Houston and around the Minute Maid park. But there are still a lot of homes in the region that are uninhabitable from flood damage and who’s owners could use something to lift their spirits.

That’s why this World Series is coming at just the right time.

Adrian Ornelas’ home has been a mess for weeks from reconstruction. While other houses on his street are in the same shape or abandoned.

But Ornelas says he couldn’t be happier, “It’s just something to wake up to and smile about.”

The success of his beloved Houston Astros is improving the mood in his neighborhood that was left underwater by Hurricane Harvey.

The last two months have tested the resolve of a lot of people in Houston who say they are better for it. “Better neighbor, better husband, better Astro fan,” says Ornelas.

A World Series win would be validation that the city is making a comeback.

“You saw how we came together for the hurricane I think it’s only gonna make us that much stronger Houston strong.”