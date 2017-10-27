WS Game 3: Darvish Returns To Texas For World Series Debut

HOUSTON (AP) – Yu Darvish has been close to perfect at Minute Maid Park, where he makes his first World Series start in Game 3 for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros.

The first time Darvish ever pitched on the road against the Astros was when he was with the Texas Rangers. The right-hander from Japan retired the first 26 batters he faced on April 2, 2013.

Darvish’s bid for a perfect game ended when Marwin Gonzalez hit a single through the pitcher’s legs and into center field with two outs in the ninth inning.

With the Rangers, Darvish was 4-1 with a 2.16 ERA in six road starts against the AL West rival Astros. He struck out 56 and walked 11 in those games.

