RAIN & SLEET IN NTXCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

WS Game 3: Darvish Returns To Texas For World Series Debut

Filed Under: houston astros, L.A. Dodgers, Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB, MLB Playoffs, World Series, World Series Game 3, Yu Darvish

HOUSTON (AP) – Yu Darvish has been close to perfect at Minute Maid Park, where he makes his first World Series start in Game 3 for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros.

The first time Darvish ever pitched on the road against the Astros was when he was with the Texas Rangers. The right-hander from Japan retired the first 26 batters he faced on April 2, 2013.

Darvish’s bid for a perfect game ended when Marwin Gonzalez hit a single through the pitcher’s legs and into center field with two outs in the ninth inning.

With the Rangers, Darvish was 4-1 with a 2.16 ERA in six road starts against the AL West rival Astros. He struck out 56 and walked 11 in those games.

Game 3 Lineups:

Astros:

Dodgers:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch