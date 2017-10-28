Dallas Officer Arrested For Family Violence Assault, Placed On Leave

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police say an officer was arrested Saturday and charged with family violence assault.

According to police, Senior Cpl. Charles Jones was in an argument with his wife at around 2 p.m. when he assaulted her.

Police say Jones and his wife drove to Jack Evans police headquarters, and an investigation was conducted. He was arrested and taken to Lew Sterrett Justice Center.

Jones was hired to the Dallas Police Department in January 2002.

He was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

