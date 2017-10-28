Police: Man Kills Daughter’s Boyfriend, Runs Over Couple Before Killing Self

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are investigating what led a father to shoot and kill his daughter’s boyfriend, run over the couple and then turn the gun on himself.

Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Lincoln Square at around 10 p.m. Friday.

Police say the father, described as in his 40s, confronted his daughter and her boyfriend.

According to investigators, the father shot the boyfriend, a man in his 20s, and then ran the couple over with his pickup truck. They believe the daughter was tending to the shooting victim when they were struck by the vehicle.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is not considered life-threatening.

Officers then located the suspect and his vehicle at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West Division Street. They say the man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting. The identities of the shooting victim and the suspect have not been released.