Body Found In Trunk Of Car Kaufman County Authorities Were Chasing

KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Kaufman County are investigating after a body was found in the trunk of car that officers were chasing.
Authorities say the whole incident started as a road rage call to Forney police. Officers and Kaufman County deputies gave chases to the car.
The man behind the wheel drove eight to 10 miles until he spun out of control and crashed near the 511 marker on I-20.
A body was found in the trunk of the car after the crash. The driver was taken into custody.
The identities of the driver or the body have not been released.