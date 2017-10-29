Body Found In Trunk Of Car Kaufman County Authorities Were Chasing

Most Texans Kneel During National Anthem After Owner's Comment Only 10 active Houston Texans players stood for the national anthem with the rest of the team kneeling down.

Prescott's Cowboys, Cousins' Redskins Now In Wild-Card HuntPrescott at 24 in his second NFL season and Cousins at 29 in his third full season as a starter face off Sunday in the first of their two matchups this season, which could go a long way to determining whose team makes the playoffs.