NFL: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins on 105.3 The Fan | Dallas Cowboys News | Live Game BlogListen Live Online in DFW | Win $5,000 Play: Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool 

Exclusive: Man Who Shot, Killed Girlfriend Confesses To CBS 11, Turns Self In

Filed Under: Everman, Makayla Davis, Sebastian Ramirez-Barcenas, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – In an exclusive interview to CBS 11, a man who authorities say shot and killed his girlfriend in Tarrant County confessed and turned himself.

Sebastian Ramirez-Barcenas showed up to the CBS 11 station with two friends and confessed on camera to killing his girlfriend Saturday with a shotgun. Authorities had been searching for him after he ran away from the scene of the shooting.

screen shot 2 e1509324116462 Exclusive: Man Who Shot, Killed Girlfriend Confesses To CBS 11, Turns Self In

Sebastian Ramirez-Barcenas (CBS 11)

Ramirez-Barcenas told CBS 11 he didn’t mean to kill his girlfriend, identified as Makayla Davis, and that he accidentally shot her while cleaning the shotgun.

The 18-year-old said he loved his girlfriend and that her family knew that.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 5400 block of Wilson Road.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that he turned himself to authorities. He will be transported and booked into the Tarrant County detention facilities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch