Exclusive: Man Who Shot, Killed Girlfriend Confesses To CBS 11, Turns Self In

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – In an exclusive interview to CBS 11, a man who authorities say shot and killed his girlfriend in Tarrant County confessed and turned himself.
Sebastian Ramirez-Barcenas showed up to the CBS 11 station with two friends and confessed on camera to killing his girlfriend Saturday with a shotgun. Authorities had been searching for him after he ran away from the scene of the shooting.
Ramirez-Barcenas told CBS 11 he didn’t mean to kill his girlfriend, identified as Makayla Davis, and that he accidentally shot her while cleaning the shotgun.
The 18-year-old said he loved his girlfriend and that her family knew that.
Authorities say the shooting happened in the 5400 block of Wilson Road.
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that he turned himself to authorities. He will be transported and booked into the Tarrant County detention facilities.