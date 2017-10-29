Body Of Sherin Mathews Released; Cause Of Death Pending

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner released the body of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews but won’t say who has custody of the body.
The 3-year-old went missing in Richardson on October 7 and was the subject of long, endless searches through the area by a heartfelt community.
Her body was recovered a week ago less than a mile from her family’s home in Richardson.
Her adoptive father, Wesley Mathews, was arrested and charged with injury to a child, which is a felony charge.
The cause of death is still pending.