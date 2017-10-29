NFL: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins on 105.3 The Fan | Dallas Cowboys News | Live Game BlogListen Live Online in DFW | Win $5,000 Play: Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool 

Body Of Sherin Mathews Released; Cause Of Death Pending

Filed Under: Dallas County Medical Examiner, Richardson, Sherin Mathews, Wesley Mathews

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner released the body of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews but won’t say who has custody of the body.

sherin mathews 1 Body Of Sherin Mathews Released; Cause Of Death Pending

(credit: Richardson Police Department)

The 3-year-old went missing in Richardson on October 7 and was the subject of long, endless searches through the area by a heartfelt community.

Her body was recovered a week ago less than a mile from her family’s home in Richardson.

Her adoptive father, Wesley Mathews, was arrested and charged with injury to a child, which is a felony charge.

The cause of death is still pending.

