NFL: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins on 105.3 The Fan | Dallas Cowboys News | Live Game BlogListen Live Online in DFW | Win $5,000 Play: Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool 

Most Texans Kneel During National Anthem After Owner’s Comment

Filed Under: Bob McNair, houston texans, national anthem, NFL, Protests, Seattle Seahawks
SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 29: Members of the Houston Texans stand and kneel before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) – Only 10 active Houston Texans players stood for the national anthem with the rest of the team kneeling down.

The Texans had indicated there would be some type of protest following comments by owner Bob McNair. McNair has issued two apologies and is attempting to explain his comments after a story in ESPN The Magazine this week revealed that he said “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” during a meeting of NFL owners about players who protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

There were reports the Texans would consider staying in the locker room for the anthem, but the entire team took the field about 10 minutes before kickoff. When the anthem started more than half the active roster took a knee.

The majority of Seattle’s defensive line continued to sit as it has for most of the season.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch