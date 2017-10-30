Astros Fan Takes Record HR Ball From Woman, Throws It Back

In the bottom of the 9th at Game 5 in the World Series, Yasiel Puig brought the Dodgers back into the game when he hit a two-run homer over  in left field to make it a one-run game.

In a World Series full of record-breaking home runs, the Dodgers’ blast (a valuable ball) was caught by a woman in the front row.

An apparently angry Houston fan reached over and ripped the ball away from her. It’s wasn’t a keeper for himself. He threw it back on the field, much to the objection of the man (possibly the husband) standing between them.

Not a cool move.

