Astros Fan Takes Record HR Ball From Woman, Throws It Back

In the bottom of the 9th at Game 5 in the World Series, Yasiel Puig brought the Dodgers back into the game when he hit a two-run homer over in left field to make it a one-run game.
In a World Series full of record-breaking home runs, the Dodgers’ blast (a valuable ball) was caught by a woman in the front row.
An apparently angry Houston fan reached over and ripped the ball away from her. It’s wasn’t a keeper for himself. He threw it back on the field, much to the objection of the man (possibly the husband) standing between them.
Not a cool move.