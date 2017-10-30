Big Weather Changes, Rain Expected For Halloween Night

By Dan Brounoff
*Yesterday High: 80; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 74; Normal Low: 53*

  • Afternoon cold front. Not as warm today.
  • Disturbance arrives Halloween, brings clouds and rain.
  • Cold and raw for Trick-or-treaters. Temps in the upper 40s.
  • Warming fast Wednesday. Summer-like Thursday – MAY break a record?
  • Warmth continues through the weekend with no rain!
  • 61” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Afternoon cold front. Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler today. High: Low 70s. Wind: Shifting NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and chilly. Lows: 43-47. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Halloween: A chilly rain on the increase by afternoon. 60% chance. High: Near 50. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Halloween night: Cloudy, breezy and rainy. Tapering off after midnight. Low: Upper 40s.

Wednesday. Morning clouds, a few showers…afternoon sunshine. Warmer. High: Mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Warm west winds bring more warmth! High: Near 90 (Record 88 degrees – 2012).

Friday – Sunday: More of the same…sunshine with ABOVE normal temperatures. NO RAIN! Highs: Mid to upper 80s. Lows: 60s.

